Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Down 5.8%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s stock price fell 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.22. 509,428 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 277,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,322.42% and a negative return on equity of 105.55%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Andreas Busch acquired 125,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $316,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark G. Currie sold 20,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $60,522.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases.

