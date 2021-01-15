CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBAY. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 420,986 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

