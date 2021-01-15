DAD (DAD) Price Reaches $0.14

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One DAD token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $19.29 million and $410,134.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00055010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.14 or 0.00427068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00040135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.72 or 0.04100425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DAD is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. The official website for DAD is dad.one.

DAD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

