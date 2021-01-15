Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the December 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of DSNKY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 37,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,348. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.