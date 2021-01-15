Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DDAIF opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.39. Daimler has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $72.25. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.13). Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.