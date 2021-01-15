Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $793,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $4,206,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 103,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $236.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.19. The stock has a market cap of $168.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

