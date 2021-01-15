Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $264.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $264.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Danaher stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,570. The firm has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

