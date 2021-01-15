Daniel Dickson Sells 60,000 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,200.80.

TSE:EDR opened at C$5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of C$914.91 million and a PE ratio of -22.87. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$7.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDR. TD Securities raised their price target on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price objective on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$5.20 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

