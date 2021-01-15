Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Danone from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Danone stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 708,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,971. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

