Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €61.77 ($72.67).

Shares of BN stock opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Wednesday. Danone S.A. has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.28.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

