Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) dropped 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.65 and last traded at $77.41. Approximately 3,342,962 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,200,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.30.

DQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

