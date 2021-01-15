Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.81

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.81 and last traded at $66.72, with a volume of 788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. CSFB began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $316,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,997,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

