Darrell E. Whitaker Sells 660 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $94,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WRLD stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.05. 866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,611. The firm has a market cap of $969.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $151.38. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.17 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.