Darrell & King LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Darrell & King LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Darrell & King LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $171.40. 279,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,517. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.07.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

