Darrell & King LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Darrell & King LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises about 3.8% of Darrell & King LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Darrell & King LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $23,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $9,248,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 783.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $7,739,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 56,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.46. 6,091,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,641,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.34, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

