Darrell & King LLC Lowers Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Darrell & King LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 4.7% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Darrell & King LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $29,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,104. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.90.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

