Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Down 51.6% in December

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth about $245,465,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DASTY stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.19. 12,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.06. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $208.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

