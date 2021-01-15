Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Down 43.3% in December

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the December 15th total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,333,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDS remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,893,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,006,387. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy business. The company offers ClassiDocs, an enterprise software that provides data classification, governance, and discovery solutions across local devices, networks, the cloud, and databases for data that is at rest and in flight; and WordPress GDPR Framework, a data protocol to identify and classify regulated data in the European Union.

