Datamine Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18,876.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $427,904.71 and approximately $18,876.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00052171 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002304 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002873 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007418 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002885 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,842,132 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency.

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

