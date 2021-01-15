Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Shares Gap Down to $2.63

Shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.45. Datasea shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 496 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 million, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Datasea Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

