David J. Corrsin Sells 54,543 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $3,209,310.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,799.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE AMRC opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. Research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

