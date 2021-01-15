Davis Rea LTD. Buys New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Davis Rea LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,471,807,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in Shopify by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,902,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 451,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,292,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

SHOP stock traded down $8.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,170.47. 891,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,616. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,285.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,127.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,029.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,917.33, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

