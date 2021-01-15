Davis Rea LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEPC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,283. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.868 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

