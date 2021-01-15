Davis Rea LTD. Purchases 694 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 2.6% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. United Bank boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,254,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $231,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $209.91. 3,207,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,713. The company has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.84 and a 200-day moving average of $211.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

