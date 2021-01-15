DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DCP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of DCP opened at $23.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. DCP Midstream’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 9.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

