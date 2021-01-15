DD3 Acquisition Corp. II’s Quiet Period Will End on January 18th (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 18th. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 8th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During DD3 Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:DDMXU opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Get DD3 Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

There is no company description available for DD3 Acquisition Corp II.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.