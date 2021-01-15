De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Short Interest Update

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLUEY remained flat at $$6.74 during midday trading on Friday. 533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. De La Rue has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

