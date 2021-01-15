Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $345.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Deere & Company traded as high as $302.26 and last traded at $301.47, with a volume of 37741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.92.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

