Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 115.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.16.

Shares of DE traded down $7.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.22. 57,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,258. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $306.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

