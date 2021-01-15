Degenerator Hits Market Cap of $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator token can currently be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Degenerator Token Trading

Degenerator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

