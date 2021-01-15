Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

DAL stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. 140166 cut Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

