Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) PT Raised to C$1.15

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.95 to C$1.15 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) alerts:

TSE DML traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,074. The firm has a market capitalization of C$670.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$1.04.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$145,921.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 876,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,049.

About Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.