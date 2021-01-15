Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $0.95 to $1.15. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Denison Mines traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 3938466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities cut Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,609,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 666,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Denison Mines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 654,135 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Denison Mines by 25,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 564,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 562,000 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 131,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 51,096 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $527.39 million, a P/E ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

