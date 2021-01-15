DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Short Interest Update

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 954,700 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the December 15th total of 657,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

DermTech stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. 703,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,929. DermTech has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $764.21 million, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $28,713.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,817.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at $601,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $4,703,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 111.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the third quarter valued at $934,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.