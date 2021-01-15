DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $40.84 and last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 9855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Specifically, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $777.33 million, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DermTech by 25,700.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the second quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DermTech by 60.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DermTech in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

