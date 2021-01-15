Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) a €52.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.56 ($55.95).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €45.13 ($53.09) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.50. BNP Paribas SA has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

