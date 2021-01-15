Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average is $87.49. Novartis has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $216.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 2,043.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 324,422 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,230,000 after acquiring an additional 236,451 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,087,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

