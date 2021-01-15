Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) to Sell

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boliden AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.71. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $77.75.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

