Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $202.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.26.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $194.53 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $197.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 99.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Five Below by 51.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Five Below by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 181.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 55.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.