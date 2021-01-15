Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $46.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIG. Barclays lowered shares of Big Lots from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Big Lots stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.09. 1,642,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Big Lots by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Big Lots by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Big Lots by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

