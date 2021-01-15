Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $60.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 454,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $234,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $323,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

