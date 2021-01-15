Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DVDCF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock remained flat at $$10.80 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 870. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.