Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) to “Buy”

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s previous close.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $41,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 543,125 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth about $14,728,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $12,556,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $12,426,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

