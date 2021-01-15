Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DB. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

DB stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 238,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,811. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 297.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

