Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $143,479.26 and approximately $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.