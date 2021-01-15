Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €9.40 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LHA. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.75 ($7.94).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €10.52 ($12.37) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €15.85 ($18.64). The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

