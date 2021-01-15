Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €46.00 by Independent Research

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.34 ($54.52).

Get Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) alerts:

DPW opened at €43.60 ($51.29) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post AG has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a fifty day moving average of €40.40 and a 200-day moving average of €38.50.

About Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.