Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 16th. Warburg Research restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS DWHHF remained flat at $$51.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 334. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.23.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 145.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $234.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.