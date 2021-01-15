Devery (EVE) Achieves Market Cap of $167,070.33

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Devery has a total market cap of $167,070.33 and $9,154.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Devery has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Devery token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

EVE is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,117 tokens. Devery’s official website is devery.io. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Devery can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

