Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.07.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,570,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,742,152. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,982,000 after purchasing an additional 598,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,795 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 284.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,443 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after acquiring an additional 84,995 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $24,081,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.